COLUMBIA, S.C. — A registered sex offender in Richland County has been arrested and accused of committing a lewd act on a child.

Clayton T. Jones, 29, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is accused of touching a 7-year-old girl in a sexual manner on June 23, 2019. The child told her mother about the incident who then notified police.

The child did not previously know the suspect.

Jones was detained at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, bond was set at $1 million Wednesday morning.