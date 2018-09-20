Sumter, SC (WLTX) - One Sumter man is a ball of emotions after winning a million dollars from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He told lottery officials he cried when he realized the amount he won. Waiting for his heart to settle down, he sat in his car outside a parking lot clutching his winning ticket to his chest.

That parking lot belongs to American Grocery & Liquor Store — the store where he bought the Million Dollar Multiplier ticket. The store on Broad Street in Sumter also received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

And while it may have been a crazy and emotion win, but the winner plans to use his winnings wisely and "take it easy."

According to a report, one top prize of $1 million remains in the Million Dollar Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 1.6 million.

