x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

100 pounds of marijuana found at SC home

Fairfield County deputies say they made the discovery in the Ridgeway area.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies say they seized over 100 pounds of marijuana during a drug bust.

Officers released information Wednesday on the arrest that happened back on July 21. Fairfield County deputies, along with SLED and the DEA, conducted a search warrant at a home in Ridgeway. 

Officers say when they arrived they found three men who were in possession of over 100 pounds of pot at the house. The suspects were all taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center where they were charged with trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds. 

Related Articles