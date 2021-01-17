A fire at the university apartments was believed to have been started by an electrical short

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire at the Cornell Arms University Apartments has put residents in a hotel for one more night.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, a fire began in an electrical panel, shorted and started a fire Saturday morning.

The fire department asked residents to evacuate because the elevators were not working and the emergency lighting, which ran on batteries, would not last long and residents would be in the dark. Heaters would also not work and it would be too cold.

The apartment complex put the residents up in a hotel for two nights, the second night as a precaution as the fire marshal and officials finish conducting their investigation. Once that is complete, residents will be able to return to their apartments.

The complex has 130 apartments.

No one was injured.