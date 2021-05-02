Nearly 1,000 in attendance as the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner delights dinners

The annual charity event, that shuts down the busy bridge, benefits river-related non-profits as well as organizations helping with mental illness.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday's weather was the perfect pair for the 6th annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner.

After the annual charity event got canceled last October because of the pandemic, organizers from Carolina Together rescheduled the dinner for the first weekend in May.

Attendees who we spoke with say they're glad to finally break bread with friends once again.

"Everyone is so glad we're able to come out here, enjoy the sunshine, be with our community," said Marketing and Communications Director for Carolina Together, Neil Boone.

This sunset supper was the first big public event to be held following the great flood of 2015.

"So the fact that we're out here resuming our growth after a pandemic is an awesome thing we're very glad to do," said Boone.

"The nonprofits that will be beneficiaries tonight will be things that are related to the river specifically," Boone explained. "This year, we also added one more, MIRCI, who is dealing with mental health issues within our community. We felt it was really important. They've seen a large influx of people over the past few months because of COVID."

COVID protocols were in place for the event, such as temperature checks and masks when folks weren't seated at their tables.

Tables were also equipped with hand sanitizer along with sanitizing stations set up along the bridge.

Just under 1,000 people were in attendance Sunday to enjoy a meal comprised of Cornish hen, salads, fresh vegetables and desserts.

Lynn Luc, an event regular, is a Columbia ambassador. She tells News 19 she enjoyed socializing with friends she hasn't seen in over a year.

"It's actually been really fun seeing other faces I've never met in person," said Luc. "I love for people to see Columbia as a really fun place that you can sit over a river, one of our three rivers and have dinner, enjoy live music. It's the place to be."

Brothers Harold "Bo" and Brian Boger tell News 19 they're happy to give to organizations that keep our city beautiful.

"The money that goes to the River Alliance to keep the river clean and to keep the Riverkeeper here, it's awesome," said Brian. "That's a big part of this event and we're happy to be part of it."

"From the start of the bridge all the way to the very end, it's solid tables, solid people," said Bo, who traveled to Columbia from Denver. "You can tell there's a lot of dedication to this event."

Organizers say to keep an eye out for a second dinner on the bridge, likely returning on-schedule this October.