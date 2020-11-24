$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Check your tickets! A Palmetto Cash 5 player at a Spinx on Broad River Rd. in Irmo is $100,000 richer.
Officials say the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday, November 23, for a prize of $100,000.
Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, officials say the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.
The winning numbers drawn on Monday, Nov. 23 are:
2 - 8 - 11 - 13 - 24 Power-Up: 3
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Officials said more than 6,000 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Monday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,300 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.