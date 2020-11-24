$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Irmo

A Palmetto Cash 5 player at a Spinx on Broad River Rd. in Irmo is $100,000 richer.

IRMO, S.C. —

Officials say the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday, November 23, for a prize of $100,000.

Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, officials say the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday, Nov. 23 are:

2 - 8 - 11 - 13 - 24 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

