Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Someone in Columbia is $100,000 richer, and may not even know it yet.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that someone purchased a Powerball ticket Saturday night worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at Circle K #5183 on Garners Ferry Road.

The ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay,. That' because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Here are the winning numbers:

Powerball – Saturday, October 20

16 - 54 - 57 - 62 - 69 Powerball: 23

You also want to check your tickets for smaller prizes. More than 53,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000. Of these, more than 20,000 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75 when the jackpot is above $150 million.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $620 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

