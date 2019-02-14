COLUMBIA, S.C. — One lucky person is getting more than flowers and chocolates this Valentine's Day after winning $100,000 in Thursday's Powerball drawing.

Someone in the Palmetto State has the winning ticket that matched four numbers and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize. The winner also paid for the Powerplay, which doubled their winnings to $100,000.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 13 were:

2-8-14-24-69, Powerball: 26

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.