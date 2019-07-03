HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Guns, drugs and money led to the arrest of five people in Horry County last month.

Jose Barrera , Jose Barrera, Jr., Christian Mitchell, Courtney Mills, Clayton Nichols were all taken into custody after a home on Appaloosa Drive was searched on February 18.

Inside the home, police reportedly seized 11 guns, 90 grams of heroin, 344 grams of meth and 2 pounds of marijuana. Cash totaling $3,564 was also found.

These were the guns seized during the search: 

  • Two AK-47 Draco’s
  • Three Glock 19’s 9 mm
  • Two Glock 43’s 9 mm
  • MMP Bodyguard .380 cal.
  • GSG 1911 .22 cal.
  • Springfield 9 mm
  • Sig Sauer 9 mm
Horry County Police Department