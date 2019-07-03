HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Guns, drugs and money led to the arrest of five people in Horry County last month.
Jose Barrera , Jose Barrera, Jr., Christian Mitchell, Courtney Mills, Clayton Nichols were all taken into custody after a home on Appaloosa Drive was searched on February 18.
Inside the home, police reportedly seized 11 guns, 90 grams of heroin, 344 grams of meth and 2 pounds of marijuana. Cash totaling $3,564 was also found.
These were the guns seized during the search:
- Two AK-47 Draco’s
- Three Glock 19’s 9 mm
- Two Glock 43’s 9 mm
- MMP Bodyguard .380 cal.
- GSG 1911 .22 cal.
- Springfield 9 mm
- Sig Sauer 9 mm
Horry County Police Department