HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Guns, drugs and money led to the arrest of five people in Horry County last month.

Jose Barrera , Jose Barrera, Jr., Christian Mitchell, Courtney Mills, Clayton Nichols were all taken into custody after a home on Appaloosa Drive was searched on February 18.

Inside the home, police reportedly seized 11 guns, 90 grams of heroin, 344 grams of meth and 2 pounds of marijuana. Cash totaling $3,564 was also found.

These were the guns seized during the search:

Two AK-47 Draco’s

Three Glock 19’s 9 mm

Two Glock 43’s 9 mm

MMP Bodyguard .380 cal.

GSG 1911 .22 cal.

Springfield 9 mm

Sig Sauer 9 mm

Horry County Police Department