ELGIN, S.C. — A house fire in Kershaw County has claimed the life of an 11-year-old Elgin boy, according to the Kershaw County coroner.

Silas Wilder lived in the Elgin area and was a student at Stover Middle School, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Officials say a call reporting the fire came into 9-1-1 at 5:47 on Thursday.

A passerby told official he saw the fire behind the house and turned around. When he pulled up, he said the back coroner of the house was on fire. The passerby reportedly went to the front door of the house, knocked it in and yelled for residents to get out.

Four people were able to get out of the house, according to Coroner West.

Additional details were not immediately available.