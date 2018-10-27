Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A bust at a home in Orangeburg County lead to the discovery of drugs worth thousands of dollars and two arrests.

Deputies say nearly half a pound of methamphetamine worth about $11,000 pre-cut was found during a home check at a residence in Eutawville around noon Friday. A narcotics K9 found the meth, along with heroin, “Molly," marijuana, OxyContin and Adderall​​​​​​​, in a handgun safe inside a black computer bag.

Christopher Sible, 37, and Claude Stimson, 36, were charged in connection to the case.

Stimson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute OxyContin, possession with intent to distribute a Adderall, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a “Molly," trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine. Bond was denied on the trafficking charges while the remaining charges resulted in a total $20,000 bond. Sible was charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine with a $5,000 surety bond.

Olivia Forbes, 22, a woman from same residence, was arrested for a meth charge after a traffic stop. A surety bond set for Forbes at $2,000

The Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says it was a lengthy investigation involving the community, probation officers, DNR, OCSO narcotics officers and “even the zoning commission," but it's still an ongoing situation.

“There is a couple of locations near this residence that are being watched,” he said. “And across the county, locations such as this are under surveillance. They’re time is coming.”

