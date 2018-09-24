Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A group of men in the Midlands caught a massive gator in the Midlands over the weekend.

Brittany Johnson says her husband and his friends found the gator around 1 a.m. Saturday near Pack's Landing on Lake Marion. The animal weighed 700 pounds and was 12 feet long.

In the pictures that she sent News19, you can see the men--Chris Barfield, David Ardis, and Tripp Boney.

Gator hunting season in South Carolina started on September 8 and runs until October 13.

PHOTOS: 700 Pound Gator Caught in South Carolina

© 2018 WLTX