Local

12-year-old boy, grandmother killed by wildfire in Lyons

Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog. His grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also killed in the fire.
LYONS, Ore. — A fast-moving fire in Lyons killed a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother, family confirmed.

12-year-old Wyatt Tofte was found dead with his dog. His grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also killed by the fire. His mother suffered severe burns and is in critical condition.

Family told KGW that Wyatt is the great-grandson of Roger Tofte, creator of Enchanted Forest.

It's unclear how many lives and structures have been lost to fires burning near Santiam. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she expects the wildfires that have devastated the state the past few days will bring a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

