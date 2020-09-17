12-year-old child shot in Richland County

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old child.

Officers say at 2:40 pm Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to Lewis Scott Court near Eastover in reference to a shooting.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment. There's no word on the child's condition.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.