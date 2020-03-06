PELION, S.C. — Officials say a 12-year-old girl has died following a crash in Lexington County.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Stacy Bagwell of Leesville died in the collision which took place around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night near Pelion.

Officers say Bagwell was a passenger in an SUV that was driving in the 900 block of Bub Shumpert Road. Fisher said the SUV went off the left side of the road and overturned. The Highway Patrol said the vehicle also hit a tree.

Bagwell died at the scene.

The driver and other passenger of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.