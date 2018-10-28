Sumter, SC (WLTX) — A trunk-or-treating event took place on Saturday to honor the life of T.J. Darrisaw, who died while trick-or-treating a decade ago.

Darrisaw was with his family when he approached the home of a man who opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle, killing Darrisaw and wounding his siblings.

Darrisaw's mother was in the car nearby when the incident occurred. Today, the pain is still fresh as she recalls the day she lost her son.

"I saw my son fall backwards off the porch," Daphne said. "It was a nightmare."

The convicted shooter, Quentin L. Patrick, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Sumter community came together to turn 'Tragedy into Triumph' by hosting the 10th-annual trunk-or-treat event in T.J.'s honor.

Senthia Conyers is the mother of one of T.J.'s former classmates and helped organize this year's event.

"As a mother, that just took a piece of my heart out and I knew that we had to do something different," Conyers said.

She hopes trunk-or-treat would be a safer alternative to knocking on stranger's doors for treats.

"Kids come out and they get all the candy they want," Conyers said. "When they leave, they have a bag full of candy and they've had a great time."

Nearly 1,000 people attended the event, according to Conyers. Children were able to collect candy, enjoy vendors and even visit the world of Oz through a themed bus.

For more information on this event, including opportunities to get involved contact iSlayFitness2016@gmail.com .

