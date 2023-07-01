12-year-old dies days after being hit by vehicle in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police Officers say the child attempted to cross outside of the crosswalk before being hit

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police officers say a 12-year-old who was hit by a car earlier in the week has died.

On Thursday night, police responded to the scene at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Officers said witness interviews helped them determine the child was trying to cross Celanese Road outside of a crosswalk area.

The child, later identified as Isaiah Domenech of Rock Hill, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the local medical center, where Isaiah was later flown to Levine Children's Hospital for further treatment. However, a spokesperson for the department released a statement Saturday announcing Isaiah's death.

Rock Hill Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

