12-year-old shot by student at Hendersonville Middle School, police say

The child was shot in the leg after a student discharged the gun on campus, police said.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A middle school student was injured and another was arrested in a shooting Tuesday at Hendersonville Middle School.

Police were called around 7:45 a.m. to the middle school about a gun going off and a 12-year-old student being shot in the leg on campus.

The student accused of shooting the gun was detained by a school administrator then taken into custody by the Hendersonville Police Department.

After the shooting, Henderson County Public School administrators initiated a code red lockdown to secure the campus. The code red was changed to code yellow once the student was detained and the campus was secured.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital.

The school dismissed students and stayed under a preventive lockdown. Buses dismissed at 10 a.m. and car riders dismissed at 10:15 a.m.

School families were contacted by their administrators with specific procedures.

Police said the school system and law enforcement will share additional details as they become available.