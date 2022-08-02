1,218 overdoses in SC so far this year; Orangeburg County officers trained on NARCAN

Due to staffing shortages, many police departments in the state have not received NARCAN training yet.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — There have been 1,218 reported drug overdoses in South Carolina since the New Year.

The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has partnered with Orangeburg County to train law enforcement about how to use NARCAN, a medication used to treat opioid overdose.

“Orangeburg really wasn’t seeing a lot of overdoses and that’s a good problem to have but they are on the up rise," said deputy director Dee Robinson.

Joshua Detter is the police chief of the Holly Hill department and he is one of 54 officers in the area now trained to use NARCAN.

Robinson says due to staffing shortages, many police departments in the state have not received NARCAN training and many officers have expressed interest in the training.

Each officer who took the class was given two doses to carry.

“At least this way if the entire department could be trained, they’ll have more access to backup while they’re waiting for EMS to arrive," said Robinson.

The next training is scheduled for February 17.