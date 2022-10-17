x
Missing 13-year-old last seen more than a month ago in Lexington County

Deputies say the 13-year-old was last seen on Sept. 16 when she left her home in Lexington County.
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old who was last see more than a month ago.

Deputies say Kylee Chandler was last seen on September 16, 2022, when she left her home. She 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds, according to deputies. 

Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

If you see or have any contact with Kylee, or if you know where she might be, please, deputies ask you to call Investigator Cobb at 803-673-0013. 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

