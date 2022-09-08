'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia

The developments total 2,000 affordable housing units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years.

Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments.

The development, known as Garden Lakes, will bring 288 new affordable housing units to the area.

The units will be available to those making 50%-60% of the Average Median Income (AMI).

That means a single person making no more than $28,000 a year, or a family of four making no more than $40,000 a year are eligible.

"Everyone needs somewhere to stay so bringing affordable housing for them, I think that’s a great idea for this neighborhood," said Debra who lives near the development and grew up in the North Main Community.

"I'm hoping this new development that we have here, that they keep it up and the people that move in take care of it cause this neighborhood is old and this is new for us here," said Debra.

"I think it's a nice start. It's nowhere near the number of units that we need," said President and Executive Director at the Mental Illness Recovery Center Julie Ann Avin.

Avin is also a member of Columbia's Affordable Housing Task Force.

Avin said the developments are a much needed addition to the city. However, she wants to see more housing that is available to those in the 30% average Median Income.

"What home is going to be affordable for somebody making 40,000 a year to purchase," Avin asked. "We've got to have affordable workforce housing, as well."

