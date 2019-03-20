COLUMBIA, S.C. — Healthy eating and an active lifestyle — two things were hear about on a daily basis. But how do cities perform in each area? One study took a look, and Columbia could use some work!

When compared to 100 of America's most populated metro areas, Columbia was ranked No. 14 in WalletHub's "Fattest Cities in America" for 2019.

Rankings were based on 19 key indicators ranging from number of obese residents to obesity-related health problem to healthy habits.

So how did the capital city fair for each category?

11th in obesity

32nd in heath consequences

9th in food and fitness

If you head to the South Carolina-Georgia border you'll find another "Fattest City." Augusta-Richmond County saw a No. 10 ranking with one of the highest percentage of obese adults, as well as adults who don't eat their fruits and veggies!

However, the "Top Fattest U.S. City" when to McAllen-Edinburg-Mission in Texas.

Top 15 Fattest U.S. Cities:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Memphis, TN-MS-AR Jackson, MS Mobile, AL Tulsa, OK Knoxville, TN Toledo, OH Baton Rouge, LA Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Lafayette, LA Oklahoma City, OK Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Columbia, SC New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Wanna live among the healthiest on the list? Head to the west coast, where San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward in California grabbed the last spot.