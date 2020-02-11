14-year-old boy missing in Newberry

Javier Alexander Sergio-Dyal, 14 was last seen in the 4000 block of Bush River Road in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 14-year-old boy is missing in Newberry county.

The Newberry Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squads are looking for a missing Hispanic juvenile in the 4000 area of Bush River Road Newberry, SC.

Javier Alexander Sergio-Dyal, 14 years of age, 5'05" and about 110 pounds. He has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue/grey polo shirt and a blue sweater.

Deputies using bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter are searching a large wooded area near the home.