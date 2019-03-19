Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old student brought a gun to Kelly Mill Middle School.

Officers say a school resource officer was alerted by a school staffer that there could possibly be a weapon on school grounds. The 14-year-old student was pulled aside without incident. When asked to lift his hoodie, the student revealed a black 9mm pistol tucked into the front of his pants.

Officers say the gun was not loaded.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is being held in its juvenile wing.