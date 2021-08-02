14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia

Police charged a 16-year-old in connection with the case.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coroner's office has confirmed a 14-year-old was shot and killed in West Columbia over the weekend.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daeun Marcelis Odom was found dead around 1 p.m. on July 31 at a home on Osage Avenue.

Fisher said he's been shot in the upper body.

West Columbia police say they charged a 16-year-old on a weapons charges in relation to the incident. The added that they believe the incident was "isolated" meaning they don't think there is a danger to the public.

They added that the investigation is still underway and that the department would release more information when it becomes available.