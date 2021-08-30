140-year-old Bishopville church burns to the ground

SLED, ATF and the FBI along with the Lee County Sheriff and Fire Department are at the scene.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 140-year-old church in Bishopville, South Carolina has burned to the ground.

The Jerusalem Baptist Church on Jamestown Road in Bishopville caught fire Monday morning around 9 am according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.

"I was heading into work when I heard the call and came straight here," Simon said. He went on to say the church was fully involved when the fire department arrived on scene.