140-year-old Bishopville church burns to the ground

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 140-year-old church in Bishopville, South Carolina has burned to the ground.
The Jerusalem Baptist Church on Jamestown Road in Bishopville caught fire Monday morning around 9 am according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
"I was heading into work when I heard the call and came straight here," Simon said. He went on to say the church was fully involved when the fire department arrived on scene.
Because it was a church fire the FBI, SLED and ATF were all called to the scene. The historically Black church did have service on Sunday and according to the sheriff the pastor said everyone left at 2 p.m.