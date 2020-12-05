COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday 147 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,927 and those who have died to 355.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Continues to Increase Testing Statewide

DHEC says it is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month and is on track to meet this target by the end of the month.

To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. Locations are regularly added to the webpage as new information is provided.

Updated Data, Demographics and Impacted Facilities List

Tuesday's COVID-19 webpage updates includes new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more. While DHEC’s daily web updates include positive cases and deaths, hospital bed capacity, number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, testing numbers, confirmed and estimated cases by ZIP code, testing sites and more, the twice weekly updates include this additional information for the public.

At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC says it continues to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others.

This week, DHEC placed COVID-19 messaging in more than 250 locations around the state, including gas stations and essential business parking lots.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to continue to practice daily prevention methods for protecting against spread of the disease. This includes staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

