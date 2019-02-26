COLUMBIA, S.C. — An A.C. Flora student has been arrested following a stabbing at the school on Monday, according to Richland County deputies.

The 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder after deputies say she stabbed another student while fighting with her on campus Monday morning. Deputies say the two had an ongoing dispute.

The 17-year-old victim was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where deputies say she remains in serious condition.

The 15-year-old is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, deputies say.