She was last seen at Dunes Village in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police say they're trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say the girl, who they only identified as Christina, was entered as missing from 5300 North Ocean Boulevard, which is at Dunes Village in Myrtle Beach.

She was last seen around noon Wednesday, April 7, 2021 on the beach wearing a white swimsuit and a black sweater.