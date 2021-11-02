15-year-old killed in Lexington County crash

The teen died after a crash in southern Lexington County back on February 5.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's office says a 15-year-old has died from injuries in a car crash from earlier this month.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dillan Alexander Roldan of Pelion was hurt in a crash on Highway 6 near the intersection of the Edmund Highway back on February 5. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m., and Roldan was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved.

Roldan was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He then died five days later on February 10.