15-year-old killed in Lexington County crash

The teen died after a crash in southern Lexington County back on February 5.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's office says a 15-year-old has died from injuries in a car crash from earlier this month.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dillan Alexander Roldan of Pelion was hurt in a crash on Highway 6 near the intersection of the Edmund Highway back on February 5. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m., and Roldan was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved. 

Roldan was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He then died five days later on February 10. 

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

