COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 15-year-old stabbed a girl at A.C. Flora High School Monday, sending the victim to the hospital.

Richland County deputies say the two students--one age 15, the other age 17-- got into a fight around noon on the campus of the school. Officers say the girls had an ongoing dispute.

According to deputies, the 15-year-old stabbed the 17-year-old with a knife. Officers describe the victim's injuries as "serious."

The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The 15-year-old has been detained and will be facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.