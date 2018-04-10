Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This weekend has the makings of new beginnings by the hundreds as South Carolina shelters come together for the first-ever statewide event.

Fifty shelters, rescues and Petco stores are participating in the "Pick Me! SC" event from October 5-7. And many of those locations are offering "no-fee" or "low-fee" adoptions.

The event, which is sponsored by the Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina, aims to 1,500 animals adopted in just one weekend.

North, south, east, west — No Kill South Carolina says you should be able to find a participating shelter or rescue nearby

“This really is the culmination of a dream come true,” said Abigail Kamleiter, the director of NKSC .“No Kill South Carolina has worked so hard for the past three years to bring all of our shelters together and Pick Me! SC is the perfect example of how all of us are stronger – together.”

If you plan to adopt, don't forget a leash for dogs and carrier for cats as not all locations will have them for sale. To see a full list of participating locations, visit PickMeSC.com.

