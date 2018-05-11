Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000, according to SC Education Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at the A-One Express store on Airport Blvd.

Because the player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, officials say the ticket holder's $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, November 3 are:

15 - 21 - 24 - 32 - 65 Powerball: 11

So, check those tickets!

SC lottery officials say more than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The estimated jackpot for this Wednesday night’s drawing is $71 million.

