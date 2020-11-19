Missing Columbia 16-year-old doesn't have his medications

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say 16-year-old Jaiden Jeffery was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing teen who the say doesn't have his medications.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say 16-year-old Jaiden Jeffery was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at his home on Bayfield Road.

He left without his medications which he requires for a medical condition.

Deputies say Jeffery is approximately 6’1” tall, 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black basketball jacket and grey shorts.