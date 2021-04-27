x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Have you seen her? 16-year-old missing from Columbia

Police say 16-year-old Makaysia Chestnut has run away in the past, but usually returns.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Makaysia Chestnut

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Makaysia Chestnut has run away in the past, but usually returns. Her family is concerned for her well-being & safety. 

If you see Chestnut or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Credit: Columbia Police Department
Makaysia Chestnut

Related Articles