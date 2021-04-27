Have you seen her? 16-year-old missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Police say 16-year-old Makaysia Chestnut has run away in the past, but usually returns. Her family is concerned for her well-being & safety.
If you see Chestnut or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.