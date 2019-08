GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Georgetown Police Department has found a 16-year-old girl they say went missing Friday.

Madison was located in Williamsburg County and returned to her family.

Madison Khamari Kinloch, 16, was last seen in the city of Georgetown. Her family thinks she was in Sumter or Dalzell, both towns in Sumter County, and investigators are following up on those leads.

Kinloch was listed as a runaway.