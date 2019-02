Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies say Adonelle Childs was last seen about two weeks ago. Investigators say she has run away before, but usually that's only for a day or two.

Childs is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 110 pounds.

If you have any information on Adonelle’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office at 803-425-1512.