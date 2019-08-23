GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madison Khamari Kinloch, 16, was last seen in the city of Georgetown. Her family thinks she is in Sumter or Dalzell, both towns in Sumter County, and investigators are following up on those leads.

Kinloch is listed as a runaway.

Madison was wearing light colored jeans, black sneakers and a neon colored top. If anyone has any information about Kinloch’s location, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.