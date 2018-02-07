A 17-year-old female from West Columbia has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies last month.

De’Avian Deanne Young is charged with robbing two convenience stores June 19, according to arrest warrants. Young is also charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possessing a weapon during a violent crime and one count of criminal conspiracy.

“This arrest is a significant break in our ongoing investigations into multiple armed robberies we believe are connected,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Just as we expected, a couple of community tips were helpful to us in identifying this suspect.”

Investigators arrested Young Monday morning at a hotel on Bush River Road. She’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

