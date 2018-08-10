Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Garners Ferry Road Saturday night, according to Columbia police.

Kweli Akeem Goree was arrested by South Region officers with the Columbia Police Department shortly after 6:00 this morning. He is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say Goree shot 22-year-old Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates of Lexington during an attempted armed robbery at Lakeshore Apartments around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim fought back and ran from the scene before being fatally wounded, according to investigators.

Autopsy results show Bates died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say the investigation is on-going and additional arrests are possible.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

