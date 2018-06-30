Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A two-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a 17-year-old from Lexington Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a 1995 freight liner tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on the 300 block of Truex Road in Leesville around 12:55 p.m. when a Honda all-terrain vehicle attempted to cross.

The driver of the ATV, identified as 17-year-old Bailey Sexton Endsley, was then reportedly struck and killed by the tractor trailer after he failed to yield right of the way.

Endsley was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. He reportedly wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Henry Gunter, the driver of the truck, didn't sustain injuries and stopped immediately to render aid to the victim, according to a report.

An investigation is underway.

