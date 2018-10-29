Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in Columbia Sunday night, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Deerwood Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies say the found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Deerwood Street is loctaed off Rosewood Drive, near south Beltline Boulevard.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

