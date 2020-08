According to the report, her mother took her cell phone and this caused the teen to leave her home.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who has been catagorized as a runaway.

According to police, Tatiana Fyall left her home on August 4 around 9 a.m. and has not returned.

According to the report, her mother took her cell phone and this caused Fyall to leave her home. She is 5' 3" and 90 pounds.

If anyone has information on Tatiana's whereabouts, please contact, Sgt. J. Glenn city desk # 740-5894.