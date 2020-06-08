Missing SC teen girl found safe, reunited with family

According to the report, her mother took her cell phone and this caused the teen to leave her home.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department says a 17-year-old girl who'd been reported as missing has been found safe.

Police say Tatiana Fyall was located late Thursday afternoon. They did not provide additional details on her discovery, including where she'd been during the time she was missing.

According to police, Fyall left her home on August 4 around 9 a.m. and did not return.

According to the report, her mother took her cell phone and this caused Fyall to leave her home.