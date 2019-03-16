HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An alleged dog fighting operation has been shut down after deputies came across the location earlier this week.

The operation was found by Horry County police on the 600 block of Persimmons Road on March 13.

While on the property, police found 18 dogs — 17 pit bulls and one mastiff. Photos posted by the department also show a slat mill, cable hung from a tree and "The Dungeon" written on a wall.

"This type of activity will not be tolerated," according to a statement by police.

All the dogs were seized and transported to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

A search of the property resulted in the arrests of four people: