HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An alleged dog fighting operation has been shut down after deputies came across the location earlier this week.
The operation was found by Horry County police on the 600 block of Persimmons Road on March 13.
While on the property, police found 18 dogs — 17 pit bulls and one mastiff. Photos posted by the department also show a slat mill, cable hung from a tree and "The Dungeon" written on a wall.
"This type of activity will not be tolerated," according to a statement by police.
All the dogs were seized and transported to the Horry County Animal Care Center.
A search of the property resulted in the arrests of four people:
- Erica Wilson: possession of cocaine 1st offense; unlawful conduct towards a child; and violation of animal fighting and baiting act
- Tran Graham: unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act; 15 counts of cruelty towards animals; 14 counts of violation of Horry County tethering section
- Roy Dew: violation of animal fighting and baiting act
- Kendrick Butler: violation of animal fighting and baiting act, 15 counts of cruelty towards animals; and 14 counts of violation of Horry County tethering section