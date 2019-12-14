SUMTER, S.C. — A more than 18-month-long investigation initiated by the Sumter Police Department along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has led to federal charges against high-ranking gang members tied to violence between rival groups and conspiracies to bring multiple kilos of heroin and other narcotics into the community.

Sumter police say 18 men were indicted on conspiracy and drug distribution charges as part of Operation Stash and Wedge, and pending operations will result in more arrests.

After looking into residents’ concerns, officials say local agencies combined their efforts and resources with the FBI and federal Drug Enforcement Administration. During the investigation, police say they discovered that suspects were also tied to large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in addition to heroin and other narcotics brought through the city and county of Sumter.

Police say many of the suspects charged also have criminal histories involving prior drug charges and convictions.

“Through the combined efforts of federal and local law enforcement agencies, this operation will substantially disrupt the illegal drug trade locally,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said, adding that the arrests will have a positive effect on the community that will be felt for some time.

Those arrested could face significant prison sentences – from 10 to 18 years – particularly for repeat offenders with past convictions.

Officials say the impact will also reach into rural areas, where those involved in illegal activities thought their actions would go unnoticed by law enforcement.

“This operation sends a message that anyone involved in drugs or other illegal activity anywhere in Sumter County is within the reach of the law and will be held accountable for their actions,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Everyone, regardless of location, should be able to live in a community without trepidation about what’s going on near their home.”