Charlotte, NC (WFMY) - After about a week without contact, a Charlotte girl has been reported missing by her family.

The last time Catherine “Catie” Alford, 18, made contact with family was on September 1.

She indicated that she was back in Charlotte after going to Myrtle Beach.

Alford had been staying with friends since Aug. 19 but remained in contact with her family through iMessage, FaceTime and Snapchat during that time.

Since Sept. 2, however, her phone has no longer received any messages.

A police report was filed with CMPD on Sept. 5.

Alford is currently listed on the department’s Missing Persons page.

Alford is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the CMPD Missing Persons Unit at 704-336-4978 or online.

