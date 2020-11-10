19-year-old arrested, accused of having hundreds of child porn files

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigated the man's cloud storage accounts.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old after detectives say they found child porn files on his devices.

Jacob Rubio faces 100 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force asked the courts for a search warrant for Rubio's cloud-based storage accounts. Detectives were able to find dozens of files in the cloud and additional videos downloaded to Rubio's cell phone.

"This is sickening to me and it will not be tolerated," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "Our children should be protected at all costs.

"The suspect selfishly exploited children and will now pay the consequences for his disgusting behavior. I commend our detectives for their thorough investigation and arrest of this individual."

Rubio is booked at the Orient Road jail on a $750,000 bond.

