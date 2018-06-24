The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County Friday night.

Tijhee Dijon Salley, 19, of Lexington was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Saturday as a result of traumatic injuries, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Salley was riding his bicycle along YMCA Road near Ruff Acres Lane around 9 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. Salley was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died from his injuries. The driver fled the scene, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with Highway Patrol.

Troopers are looking for a light-colored (possibly white) mid-size pick-up truck in connection with the incident. It may have damage to the right side, hood, and windshield, troopers say.

S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the identification of the driver is asked to contact Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).

