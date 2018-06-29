Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are looking for a robbery suspect they are "confident" someone will be able to identify.

He reportedly broke into three businesses, one on Saint Andrews Road and two on Bush River Road, over the course of two days this week.

Caught on camera using an item to break a window or door, the suspect then scours each business for any money to steal. One surveillance shot show the suspect with a light-colored afro wearing a black zip-up with white stripes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX